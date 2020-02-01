2018-2020 Vassal live tournament

The precedent tournament was in live.

The final game is between Steve (Union) and Laurent (CSA)

Some logs of precedent rounds are downloadable on Dropbox:

Quarter-final

R vs L

https://www.dropbox.com/s/4ewwgrklo82edm4/RomainLaurent_T1.vlog?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/mvy3bre03sio01h/RomainLaurent_T2.vlog?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/jo38xtokeacjggp/RomainLaurent_T3.vlog?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsau75w6y1sgja8/RomainLaurent_T4.vlog?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/9h2s0k5zg5vhvsh/RomainLaurent_T5.vlog?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ha40mg8ofowdluf/RomainLaurent_T5_Suite.vlog?dl=0

Semi-final

L vs J

https://www.dropbox.com/s/7rtt26iswpow56h/JesseVsLaurent_Session1.vlog?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/snafe5lh8nc3q70/JesseVsLaurent_Session2_turn4.vlog?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/fipaitl2c0fca34/JesseVsLaurent_Session2_turn5_Part1.vlog?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/6ar8srskbijmalz/JesseVsLaurent_Session3_turn5_Part2.vlog?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/rlpfhqhvgtj9cfo/JesseVsLaurent_Session4_turn6.vlog?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/03ose4dbw03eh3u/JesseVsLaurent_Session4_turn7.vlog?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/j0i1vrrr8c9wruv/JesseVsLaurent_Session5_turn8.vlog?dl=0