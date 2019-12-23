This blog is dedicated to the historical simulation game The US Civil War (GMT) which explores the strategic level of this conflict. I organize a pbem tournament to allow the meeting between passionate wargamers like me for this game.

Official website of the game (GMT):

https://www.gmtgames.com/p-729-the-us-civil-war-2nd-printing.aspx

Presentation and discussions on the game and its rules

https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/162009/us-civil-war

Page en Français:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/kfrsb1v7t4opngk/USCW_Tournoi_2020.pdf?dl=0

Vassal Module:

http://www.vassalengine.org/wiki/Module:The_U.S._Civil_War

Sign-up

To join this tournament, you must just :

send an e-mail at tournoi.tuscw.1861@gmail.com prior to March 31, 2020. Late players past April 1, 2020 will not be admitted. Registration is free.

establish an account at http://acts.warhorsesim.com/index.asp for dice rolls and special card draws (Custom Modules)

(During the game, if too many dice rolled count the first one(s) – disregard the later one(s).)

Each player must:

– know the advanced rules of the 1861 campaign. The optional rules are only played after mutual agreement between the opponents. The choice to play one or more optional rules is determined before each campaign.

– master the use of Vassal (version 3.2.17) with the game module (version 1.06)

– complete each game set (a campaign lasts a maximum of 20 turns) within a maximum of 5 months

Tournament Structure

It’s a knockout tournament. For the first round a draw will determine which pairs of opponents will compete and for each pair a draw will determine the sides (US or CSA player). The winners of each pair will then, if possible, face an opponent by playing the opposite side. A new draw is therefore made with a pool for US winners against a pool of CSA winners by reversing the sides.

All draws are made online on Vassal at a date and time announced at least 1 week in advance.

Losers of a round are encouraged to compete with each other to determine a ranking, at least in the semi-finals to determine the 3rd.

1st round must end before August 31, 2020

2nd round before February 1, 2021

If a player fails to put in a more for 2 weeks without prior communication the game is automatically forfeit.

tournoi.tuscw.1861@gmail.com will handle all rules questions.

Using dropbox or any other cloud drive is a great way to keep your game in sync with your opponent by creating a shared directory that both you and your opponent can save files to and both have access to.

How will sides and rounds be determined?

Each new player registered in the tournament is assigned an order of arrival.

At the end of registration or on April 1, 2020 at 4 a.m. are launched on the Vassal server 5 dice for each participant. These dice rolls will determine a decreasing order between the places allocated to the players and allow to designate the opponents meeting in the first round. Odd rows denote the US side, even rows denote the Confederate side.

Example: 8 players A to H

A 3, 4,1, 6, 6

B 4, 6, 5, 2, 5

C 6,1, 5, 6, 2

D 2, 5, 4, 3, 3

E 3, 5, 4, 5, 1

F 6, 4, 1, 2, 1

G 5, 6, 6, 4, 2

H 2, 1, 3, 5, 3

->

F US vs C CS

G US vs B CS

E US vs A CS

D US vs H CS

The winners of the 1st round then compete by changing sides as much as possible. The same draw process is then applied for the second round.

How to record your logs?

If a campaign lasts 20 turns, it is generally necessary to exchange nearly 300 logs.

So you see that you have to exchange at least 2 logs per day (or 14 / week) to run such a campaign in a maximum of 5 months.

Enter the initials of the two opponents in the order US player-CS player and the log number in the order of creation.

ex: dsat001 for Union set up if Dick S. plays against Andrew T.

For this 1st log, the US player thinks of choosing whether to put 1 SP in Alexandria or not and adjust the VP (2) and BP (98) markers on the status track.

Remember: only 3 cycles for turn 1 to 3 and only 1 special card.

Action writing convention:

3 letters are sufficient to name the leaders

McC = Mac Clellan

MCr = Mac Clernand

McD = Mac Dowell

McP = Mac Pherson

Bre = Breckinridge

Bea = Beauregard

etc.

2 letters for action or status

AA amphibious assault

AT attack

AV avoid

CO control

EN entrench

IN intercept

NT naval transport (by river or ocean)

SN strategic naval transport

SR strategic move by road

RR strategic move by rail (strategic phase) or rail bonus (1 or 2 SP during action cycle)

DM demoralized

RA rally

IS isolated or out of supply

FS in full supply (directly connected by rail or water to a primary supply source)

LS in limited supply (there is a LOC to a primary supply source)

Dice roll for initiative and combat:

1st dice for Union, last(s) for CSA

Examples:

Initiative die roll = 3,6 : CSA move first, 3 action points.

1st action: Lee with 13 SP, Beauregard and Stuart attacks Mac Clellan and Mac Dowell with 9 SP. Five dice will be rolled.

The CSA player writes on his log:

Lee + Bea + Stu + 13 sp AT McC. Does McC AV?

and send his log or an email to the CSA player to ask if

Mac Clellan tries to avoid or not.

Suppose the response of CSA player is: McC doesn’t AV because defends in fort F2 in Washington.

The CSA player can play a special card ‘East’ and writes on the dice roll log:

McC 9 d1+d2 + 7 vs Lee 13 d3+d4+d5 + 6

then rolls 5 dice on ACTS die roller:

Result of this combat: Lee loses 3 SP and his stack is DM; McC loses only 1 SP because his stack is in a fortress. If the US dice rolls had been 3+2 and CSA dice rolls 3+5+2 Lee would have won and caused panic when entering Washington!

Other examples of actions with downloadable log are available after registering on acts.warhorsesim.com on http://acts.warhorsesim.com/dynamic/journal.asp?id=75075